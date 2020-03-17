Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 820,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE MLI opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

