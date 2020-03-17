Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $8,493,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares in the company, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,765 shares of company stock valued at $574,351 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

