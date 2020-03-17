Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 41,920 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

