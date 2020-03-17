Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 42,904 QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 43.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

