Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 61,521 Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.25% of Nanometrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $694.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

