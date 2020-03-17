Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,365 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

SBS opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

