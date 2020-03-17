Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,607 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 21.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after acquiring an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 87.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in New York Times by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

NYT opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. New York Times Co has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

