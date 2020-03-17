Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.21 Million Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 129,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE:MSA opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $93.82 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

