Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.23 Million Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of AM stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

