Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.44 Million Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 403,633 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,803,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 311,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $802.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

