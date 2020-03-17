Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Brunswick by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Brunswick by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.