Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Hope Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

