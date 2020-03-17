Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,164 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Green Brick Partners worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 4,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $404.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

