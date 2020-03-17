GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776,464 shares during the quarter. GreenSky accounts for approximately 0.9% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.46% of GreenSky worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in GreenSky by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 2,128,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,931. The firm has a market cap of $915.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. GreenSky Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

