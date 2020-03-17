Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.55-3.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 525,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,307. Greif has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.