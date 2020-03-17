Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. Greif also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.55-3.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 525,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,307. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Greif from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.