GridCoin Achieves Market Cap of $647,425.73 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $647,425.73 and approximately $247.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,078,716 coins and its circulating supply is 399,425,684 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, C-CEX, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

