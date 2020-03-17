GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ: GRFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/28/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $70,212,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,069 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $50,258,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $35,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

