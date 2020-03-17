GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 476.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

