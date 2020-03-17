Grocery Outlet (GO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GO opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,638 shares of company stock worth $2,103,379 over the last three months.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.