Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

GO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

GO stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 45,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,379.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

