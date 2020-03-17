Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PAC opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,299,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 30,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

