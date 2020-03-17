Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.19.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.