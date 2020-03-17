Guardian Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,300 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $16.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

