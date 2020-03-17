Guardian Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

Visa stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.27. 3,595,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249,683. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

