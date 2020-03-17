Guardian Capital LP Buys 3,600 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 1,986,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

