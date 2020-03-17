Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,021 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZN traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 114,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

