Guardian Capital LP Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $19.83 on Tuesday, hitting $1,269.84. 19,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,901. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,252.22 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,788.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,936.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,971.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

