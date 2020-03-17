Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in BHP Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 787,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 45,498 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in BHP Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $24,619,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

