Guardian Capital LP Sells 143 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $90.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,779.22. 2,966,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,672.00 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,981.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,840.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

