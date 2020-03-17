Guardian Capital LP Sells 323 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $21.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.83. 317,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,502. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $405.44 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $558.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

