Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $55,575.60 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.09. 1,732,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,935. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -344.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

