GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CFO Scott M. Giacobello Purchases 7,200 Shares

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CFO Scott M. Giacobello acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $599,923.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $10.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,114. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.30 and a beta of 2.12.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

