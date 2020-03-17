GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00005363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io and OTCBTC. GXChain has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, OTCBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

