Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halfords Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

HFD stock opened at GBX 77.75 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 133.80 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The company has a market cap of $162.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.86.

In related news, insider Keith Williams bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.