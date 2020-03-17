Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 175,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.03% of AlarmCom worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon Q. Reynolds, Jr. sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $581,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,118 shares of company stock worth $4,958,615 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

