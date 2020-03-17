Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 24,042 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.37% of Ameresco worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,859. The company has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.08. Ameresco Inc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ameresco from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.