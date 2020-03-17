Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 25,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.49% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after acquiring an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 481,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,848 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 458,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 66,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,554. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,691,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,458,346 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

