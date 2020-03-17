Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2,183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 67,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.42.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.57. 70,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

