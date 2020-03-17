Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.13% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $127,391.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $388,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 767,701 shares in the company, valued at $37,302,591.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,406 shares of company stock worth $3,793,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRHC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

