Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,882,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $166.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,077. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.41 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

