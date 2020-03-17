Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 116,456 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,456 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.64% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 780,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 488,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,276,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,823. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.