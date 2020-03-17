Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,732 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of ANSYS worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $11.51 on Tuesday, hitting $217.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,576. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

