Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 25,953 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.11% of Yandex worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth $4,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yandex by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 192,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,035. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

