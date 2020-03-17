Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 32,742 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 338.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 18,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,939,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,881. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

