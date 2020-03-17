Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 55,723 Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.18% of Loop Industries worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,825. The company has a market cap of $296.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.61. Loop Industries Inc has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $18.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.