Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,000 Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.37% of Intercorp Financial worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,420,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of IFS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.