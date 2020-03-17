Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nike were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 26,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nike by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,018,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 111,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,088,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,956. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

