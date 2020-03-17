Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.35% of Teladoc Health worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $153.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

