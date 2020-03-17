Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,783. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

